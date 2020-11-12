Will County Save our Restaurants Peaceful March
Save our Restaurants peaceful march is being planned this Sunday to save struggling restaurants. Fireman Teds Bar and Grill along Black Road in Joliet will be the starting point at 1 p.m. on Sunday November 15th. Restaurant owners hope to send a message to Governor Pritzker that with no indoor dining they will have to close their businesses. Some restaurants in Will County have defied the governor’s order and are still serving indoors. Sunday’s restaurant march begins at Firmans Teds and ends in Shorewood at Skooters along Jefferson Street.