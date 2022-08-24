Will County Seeking Feedback on Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride Services

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has announced the opening of the public engagement period for Access Will County, which will evaluate county-wide paratransit and dial-a-ride services and mobility options. Residents are invited to take a survey if they use paratransit or dial-a-ride services, or if they are interested in using a similar service in the future. The survey will be open until October 5, 2022. The survey is part of the public engagement period of the Paratransit Integration and Efficiency Study, which will evaluate existing services, identify gaps in service relative to community needs, and evaluate alternatives for coordination of services. The study is funded by a $200,000 grant from Pace Suburban Bus and is expected to be completed by May 2023.

The existing network consists of a variety of services, including through Pace, Will County Will-Ride, and several local governments and non-profit organizations. Unlike a traditional bus service, which operates on a published and fixed route, dial-a-ride provides a flexible, on-demand service that responds to rider requests for travel within a specific service area. These services are often geared towards those with mobility limitations that prevent them from accessing scheduled bus service or live outside of an area served by scheduled bus service, such as a rural area. The survey, along with more information about Access Will County, is available at www.willcountyillinois.org/access.