Will County Seeks Public Input on Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is asking the public to participate in a survey that will help the county identify infrastructure needs for electric and other alternative fuel vehicles. The survey results will support a comprehensive plan to prepare the county to proactively meet growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

“There is a fast-growing demand for alternative fuel vehicles and we’re working to prepare our communities for the future,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “This is the first countywide planning effort in Illinois for alternative fuel vehicles and their infrastructure needs. I hope residents participate in this survey to ensure we are properly addressing our needs.”

The survey asks Will County residents to share their perceptions of alternative fuel vehicles, including if they have owned or plan to own one in the future. The survey results will help identify possible locations for future charging and fueling stations that would make the most impact for residents, visitors, and businesses.

“As an early adopter when it comes to new technologies, and someone who owns an electric car I can appreciate the need to ‘fuel our future,’” said Will County Board Democratic Leader Jackie Traynere. “This plan will ensure that Will County remains ahead of the curve with infrastructure and transportation planning.”

The Will County Alternative Fuels Readiness Plan will present strategies to meet the infrastructure needs of electric, hydrogen, biodiesel, ethanol, natural gas vehicles, and other alternative fuels in the next five years. As the first countywide plan being developed in the state, the plan is primarily funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Once completed, the plan will support local governments and businesses as they plan to meet the increased local demand for alternative fuel vehicles. It will identify local infrastructure needs and provide resources to support planning efforts, grant applications, and educational efforts.

“Will County has long been home to successful energy and transportation clusters that drive growth and prosperity in the region,” said Will County Center for Economic Development President & CEO Doug Pryor. “We are again poised to lead as we embrace to the evolution of transportation and energy. This plan is an important step toward positioning Will County and its businesses to meet the opportunities presented by the rapidly changing future of energy in transportation.”

The survey will be open until January 3. To take the survey, or to learn more about the project, visit www.willcountyaltfuels.com.