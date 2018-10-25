Will County Sheriff Debate At WJOL Studios By Monica DeSantis | Oct 25, 2018 @ 10:04 AM Front: Will County Sheriff debate, Mike Kelley (D) and Jim Reilly (R) The WJOL debates series of 2018 focused on the Will County Sheriff. Incumbent Mike Kelley and challenger Jim Reilly were in the WJOL studios. Click below to listen to the entire debate. Click below to listen to the entire debate. SHARE RELATED CONTENT IDOT Asking For Road Sign Safety Message Submissions Some Folks In Illinois May Lose Their Food Stamps Joliet Police Department Site of Newest Micro Pantry Lincoln-Way Marching Band Grand Champions There are 6 Early Voting Sites In Will County That Serve All Residents Accident in Shorewood at Jefferson Street and I-55