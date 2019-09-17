Will County Sheriff Says “No Indication Anything Was Done Will County” Regarding Investigating Into Discovery of Fetal Remains
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley says that as the investigation into the discovery of fetal remains at a house in unincorporated Will County continues it does not appear that anything illegal happened in Will County.
“There is no indication that we’ve come across that anything was done in unincorporated Will County. Everything was done at his clinics in Indiana,” Kelly told WJOL on Tuesday afternoon.
It was late last week that the attorney representing the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer notified authorities of the discovery of over 2,000 medically preserved fetuses inside the doctor’s Unincorporated Will County home. Klopfer operated an abortion clinic out of South Bend, Indiana for close to 40-years before his license was suspended in 2015 for failing to exercise reasonable care and improper documentation. Klopfer passed away on September 3rd. The Sheriff also said that Indiana will most likely be taking possession of the fetuses and continuing the investigation as it appears the all the remains came from Indiana.
“That’s something they (Indiana) are going to have to do themselves (continue the investigation). We aren’t seeing any indication that anything was done in Will County.”
Klopfer’s family is cooperating with the authorities. A meeting between Will County officials and Indiana state officials is expected to take place before the end of the week. A press conference with Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley, Will County Coroner Pat O’Neil and Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow updating the public on the ongoing investigation will held on Thursday September 19th at the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
To listen to the entire interview with Sheriff Mike Kelley click here.