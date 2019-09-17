Will County Sheriff To Discuss Case Of Fetal Remains Found At Deceased Doctor’s Home In Will County
File photo/Will County Sheriff vehicle
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley will speak with the Kevin Kollins show on WJOL this afternoon to share any information on the investigation of the fetal remains found in Crete Township. WJOL has learned that more than 60 people are involved in the investigation. The wife of deceased abortion Dr. Ulrich Klopfer reported finding 2,246 fetal remains in the garage of their home in Will County. She reported the findings to the Will County Sheriff’s office. Klopfer was said to be a hoarder according to WJOL sources.
The Will County sheriff’s office and coroner have taken the remains. They says there’s no evidence he performed medical procedures at his home. Klopfer died on September third. His family is cooperating with the authorities.
