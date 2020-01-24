Will County Sheriff’s Department Arrests One in Barber Shop Shooting
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details of Friday afternoon shooting at a Lockport Township barber shop. It was at 1:00 p.m. that deputies were called to Conway’s Barber Shop, 3226 S. State Street, in response to shots fired. Deputies were told that an unknown male black subject entered the shop and fired four shots. The subject them exited the business and then fired four additional shots thru the front window. The four individuals inside the business were not injured. Deputies apprehended the subject east of Grandview on Riverview without incident. A firearm has been located and was determined to be stolen. The offender is currently in custody with Sheriff’s detectives. This incident remains an active investigation.