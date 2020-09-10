Will County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Carjacking
File photo/Will County Sheriff vehicle
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a carjacking that happened last night at a McDonald’s drive-through in Homer Glen.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the McDonald’s in the 14-hundred block of South Bell Road in Homer Glen. When police arrived, a 20-year old male told them that while he was in the drive-through line, two male, black suspects approached him with handguns. They told the victim to get out of his car, and he complied. The suspects then took off in the victim’s 2020 dark red Dodge Charger. The victim said the men had come out of a black BMW SUV with blacked out windows.
Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate.