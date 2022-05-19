      Weather Alert

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead In Champaign County: Probable Cause Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

May 19, 2022 @ 10:52am

Champaign County Coroner’s Office is confirming the death of a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy. An autopsy will be performed today. It appears that 45-year-old James O’Halloran died of a gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. The deputy from Channahon was pronounced deceased on May 18th at 8:20 am in Urbana, Illinois. He was found at the Army Reserve facility in the back lot. Urbana Police Department as well as the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death. The death is being treated as a probable suicide.

