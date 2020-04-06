Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Tests Positive for COVID-19
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first Sheriff’s employee who has been reported with the virus. The male deputy is a member of the Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit and began experiencing symptoms 10 days ago. The deputy is at home and has self-quarantined since then. Approximately two weeks ago, the deputy and three other Sheriff’s deputies from the Gang Suppression Unit, and an officer from an outside agency, were performing a narcotics seizure and were in close proximity to each other. It is believed that it was during that seizure that the deputy contracted the virus. The other officers have been tested, are at home, and awaiting test results. The officer from the outside agency is experiencing symptoms; the three Sheriff’s deputies are currently symptom-free.