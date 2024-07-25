Will County Sheriff’s Update Shooting of 19-Year Old In Preston Heights Has Died

Nineteen year old shot in the Preston Heights area on Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, July 24th at approximately 3:45 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Luana Road and Girard Boulevard in Unincorporated Joliet regarding a shooting. Deputies were advised that the victim was shot while sitting inside of his vehicle near Luana Road and Girard Boulevard. Once shot, the victim drove his vehicle down the street, and exited his vehicle in the 100 block of Girard Boulevard. Witnesses indicated that after the shooting, the suspect(s) ran west on Luana from the scene.

Deputies located the victim laying on the ground outside of his vehicle in the roadway. Deputies rendered aid to the victim until East Joliet Fire Department personnel were able to take over life-saving measures. The nineteen-year-old victim was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition where he would later succumb to his injuries. The Will County Coroner’s Office will conduct and autopsy. The name of the victim is being withheld upon completion of the autopsy.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to the scene to conduct the investigation into the circumstances of this shooting. At approximately 6:29 PM a reverse 911 call was placed to Preston Heights area residents, advising them to stay inside of their residences. Area residents were further advised to contact 911 if they observed any suspicious persons seen running in the area.

It is clear, that this shooting was an isolated targeted attack. There continues to be a heavy police presence in the Preston Heights area of Unincorporated Joliet. Police personnel are conducting a neighborhood canvas of the area and are seeking the public’s help in obtaining surveillance footage from this area between the hours of 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM.

It is anticipated that personnel from the Will County Sheriff’s Office will be in the Preston Heights area for an extended amount of time as this investigation progresses. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate regarding this investigation.