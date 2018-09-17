Will County Sheriff’s Office Alert Residents To Asphalt Scammers

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has been notified by the Lemont Police Department that residents have recently reported that they have been in contact with asphalt contracting scammers. This type of scam is also referred to as a Gypsy Scam, in that these individuals will hit a specific area or neighborhood and once they have worn out their efforts, they pick up and move to the next town or state. This group of men approach a home and smooth talk the homeowner into allowing them to reseal their asphalt driveway. These people are very persuasive and typically target the elderly population. Their sales pitch can include telling the homeowner that they will give them a ‘cut rate price’ just for today; or they were working in the area and saw that your driveway needs resealing. This group usually uses cut-rate products and also asks for payment before they begin in the way of cash or a check made out to cash.

Here are some other things to consider:

*If you did not personally call a seal coating contractor, do not hire one that comes to your door.

*Always sign a contract and do your homework to be sure the contractor is reputable. Just because they may have appropriate work clothing, a truck with a name on it, and sealcoating equipment, does not make them reputable.

*If these people come to your door, do not engage in conversation, just shut the door.

*If you have elderly relatives or neighbors, please take the time to school them regarding this scam. The reason these Gypsies target the elderly is because they can be easily persuaded into trusting them.

*If you see something, say something! Report any suspicious trucks or vehicles in your neighborhood to your local police department.

Although no formal reports have been documented in Will County please be aware that they are in the area of Lemont. These groups are typically transients; they will hit an area and move on to the next town.

Awareness is key!

Will County Sheriff’s Office Press Release