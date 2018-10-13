Will County Sheriff’s Office Announce Apprehension of Sex Offender

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is announcing the arrest and apprehension of Anthony Williams, Jr., age 20, of Joliet. Joliet Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Williams on September 25, 2018 for failure to register as a sex offender. During the course of the two-week search, surveillance was utilized and this morning he was located at an address not previously connected to Williams.

The Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, picked up Williams at a Joliet residence where he was located in an attic. Williams was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Adult Detention Facility.

Williams was convicted of criminal sexual abuse to a 16-year-old girl on January 19, 2017.

He also had an additional active warrant for his arrest for Domestic battery and criminal sexual abuse.

Will County Press Release