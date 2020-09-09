Will County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Bloodhound “LIZ”
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of a new bloodhound to assist with the search for missing individuals with Alzheimer’s of Autism. Liz is specifically trained to locate missing persons by their individual scent that is pre-collected from at-risk individuals and safely stored in a preservation kit for up to 10 years. Liz was purchased through Scent Evidence K9 who works closely with survivor and child safety advocate, Elizabeth Smart. Smart gained national attention when she was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City at age 14 and was held for nine months with her captors in the wilderness of Utah.