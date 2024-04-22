1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspect In City Border Shootout

April 22, 2024 4:12PM CDT
Share
Will County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspect In City Border Shootout
Dakhari Jaudon/JPD Photo

On April 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., the Will County Sheriff’s  Office notified Joliet Police Detectives that they arrested Dakhari Jaudon on a valid Will County Arrest Warrant filed by the Joliet Police Department on April 11, 2024.  

As this investigation progressed, Joliet Police Detectives were able to identify Dakhari Jaudon as  being involved in the shooting on April 2, 2024, in the 600 block of Theodore Street. On April  11, 2024, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jaudon for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony). Jaudon was interviewed, processed, and transported to the Will  County Adult Detention Facility.  

This case remains open, and Joliet Police Detectives will continue to investigate to hold all the persons involved accountable.

DISCLAIMER: Arrest records are public information. An arrest does not mean that the  individual(s) identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed  innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Popular Posts

1

Serious Crash Closes Portion of Plainfield Road
2

It's Just A Pile Of Rubble In Downtown Joliet See Photo Gallery
3

It's Official, Six Corners In Crest Hill Has One Less Retailer
4

Will County Coroner Identifies 23-Year-Old Man Who Died In Elevator Shaft Accident
5

Joliet man arrested after allegedly soliciting child

Recent Posts