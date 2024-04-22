Will County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspect In City Border Shootout

On April 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., the Will County Sheriff’s Office notified Joliet Police Detectives that they arrested Dakhari Jaudon on a valid Will County Arrest Warrant filed by the Joliet Police Department on April 11, 2024.

As this investigation progressed, Joliet Police Detectives were able to identify Dakhari Jaudon as being involved in the shooting on April 2, 2024, in the 600 block of Theodore Street. On April 11, 2024, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jaudon for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony). Jaudon was interviewed, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

This case remains open, and Joliet Police Detectives will continue to investigate to hold all the persons involved accountable.

DISCLAIMER: Arrest records are public information. An arrest does not mean that the individual(s) identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.