Will County Sheriff’s Office Extending a Special Thanks To All Who Have Donated PPE
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley, the command staff, deputies, correctional deputies, and lay staff would like to take a moment to recognize and thank the people from organizations and businesses who have stepped up and have so graciously donated hand sanitizer and/or masks to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Kelley says, “human kindness truly exposes itself and we could not be more grateful for that kindness and support that we have experienced in the recent weeks.”
*United Way of Will County
*CH Distillery (Malort), Chicago
*Koval Distillery, Chicago
*Stepan Chemical, Joliet
*Hot Rod Barn, Joliet
In addition, they would like to thank Will County Emergency Management for their continued hard work and for providing the Will County Sheriff’s office with PPE, especially in the beginning stages of the outbreak. They would also like to thank those local businesses, vendors and schools, who wish to remain anonymous, who have also donated to the Sheriff’s Office.