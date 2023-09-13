Will County Sheriff’s Office Gets Grant For Drug Prevention Efforts

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announcing a drug grant to fight substance abuse and prevention.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Program regarding the Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (WCSAPC) receiving the Drug Free Communities Grant. Only eighty such grants were awarded throughout the nation.

This is the second time that the Will County Sheriff’s Office had been awarded the Drug Free Communities Grant which will funnel $1.25 million dollars over a five-year period for substance use prevention efforts in Will County. When the grant was first awarded, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was the only law enforcement agency in the country to be a first-year recipient of this grant. Will County Sheriff, Mike Kelley, started the Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition in 2016 for the purposes of educating the dangers of drug use to parents and youth in Will County.

The coalition is represented by twelve different sectors of numerous stakeholders that either work or live in Will County. The coalition is represented by the youth, their parents, law enforcement agencies, faith-based organizations, schools, businesses, media, youth service organizations, civic organizations, health care providers, substance abuse agencies, and government entities.

Sheriff Mike Kelley would like to congratulate all the staff at the Will County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition that helped to make this grant award possible. “The Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions’ dedication in educating the youth of Will County regarding the dangers of drug use has been remarkable. This is the second time that these dedicated individuals have secured instrumental grant funding that will be providing youth focused education and prevention programs in Will County regarding drug abuse and misuse.”

Sheriff Kelley would like to publicly thank the Program Director Bonnie McPhillips, Coordinator Courtney Garfield, Education Liaison Brittany Gruver, Deputy Chief Dan Jungles, Finance Director Vicki Hayes, Dr. William McCarty from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) and the Executive Board of the Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition in their unwavering commitment in this successful organization and endeavor.