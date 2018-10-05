Will County Sheriff’s Office Gets 500K Grant For Safety Measures At Homer Glen Schools

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is proud to announce the receipt of a $500,000 grant for measures to increase safety and security at all Homer Community Consolidated School District 33-C, in Homer Glen. In early 2017, Homer 33C District staff approached the Sheriff’s Office about an opportunity to receive grant funds through the US Department of Justice, 2018 COPS (Community Oriented Policing Service) STOP School Violence Prevention Program.

The requirement of the grant was for the school district to approach their law enforcement agency and request collaboration for writing and submitting the grant on their behalf. Homer School contacted Sheriff Mike Kelley who enthusiastically accepted the undertaking. Sheriff Kelley stated, “Over the past few years, the Sheriff’s Office has increased their commitment to preventing school violence. School Resource Officers have been in our schools for several years, but with the increase in school violence nationwide, we have made it one of our priorities. We now utilize our Training Division deputies to hold Active Shooter/Rescue Task Force training and other specific training for school personnel. The $500,000 grant funds fall directly in line with our goals and amplify assurance to school personnel, students, parents, and visitors. We could not be more pleased about this!”

In the fall of 2017, specific needs were identified in the seven Homer 33-C facilities through an inter-governmental security assessment with the Sheriff’s Office, Lockport Police Department, area fire departments and Homer 33C personnel. This spring, Homer 33C retained Tria Architecture who completed a district-wide security assessment. The following measures were identified as being crucial to the safety and security of the Homer 33C schools and will be added or upgraded: secure vestibules, signage access control and card reader devices, intercoms and public announcement systems, security panels and access control modules, and revise main office designs. The total project budget for these improvements was estimated at $1,380,913.00. Homer 33C has agreed to fund the remaining amount of $880,913.00.

Sheriff Mike Kelley would like to extend a special thank you to Will County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nat Freeman who worked diligently on securing this grant and Lois Mayer, for her assistance. Thank you is also extended to Karen Norville, Program & Grant Coordinator for Homer 33C, Glen Wysong, Director of Building & Grounds Homer 33C, Lockport Chief Terry Lemming, for his support, and James Petrakos of Tria Architecture.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was one of seven DOJ, COPS, STOP School Violence Prevention grants that was awarded in Illinois.

Sheriff’s Press Release