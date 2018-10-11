Will County Sheriff’s Office Gets Huge Grant To Fight Substance Abuse
By Monica DeSantis
Oct 11, 2018 @ 4:51 AM

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley will be announcing the receipt of a $1.25 million grant to combat youth drug abuse. The grant was received from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. This program provides grants to local drug-free community coalitions to increase collaboration among community partners and to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in the nation to receive this grant.

The announcement will be made on Thursday at the Will County Board Meeting.

