Will County Sheriff’s Office Increasing Planned Patrols for Remainder of Year

The Will County Sheriff’s Office ill be working around the clock for the remainder of the year to make certain that travelers are buckled up and driving sober. The Sheriff’s Office is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and nearly 200 other police and Sheriff’s departments to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Drivers can expect a ticket if they are spotted without a seat belt or with an unbuckled child. Motorists are also being warned that driving impaired will not be tolerated. Patrols will be stepped-up through Will County and the state, including seat belt enforcement zones and roadside safety checks. “Wearing your seat belt is second nature for most, but we are looking for the few motorists who skip this lifesaving step,” said Traffic Sergeant Kyle Lakomiak. “During Thanksgiving weekend, and throughout the remainder of the year, motorists can expect to be ticketed if they are unbuckled. Likewise, we need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart choice to drive sober. Impaired driving remains a huge problem and if arresting someone is what it takes to stop this deadly crime, so be it. Be smart, drive sober!” The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.