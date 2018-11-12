Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigating a Suspicious Death

As first mentioned Monday on 1340 WJOL, Will County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating the circumstances behind a body found in a heavily wooded area of Jefferson Street, between Essington and Houbolt Roads near the Woodland Cemetary around 9:00am on Monday. The body, discovered by a hunter, was found about 500 feet from the roadway in the heavily wooded area on the north side of Jefferson Street. During part of the investigation, both directions of Jefferson Street were closed while crews canvased the area for any clues to what may have happened. At press time, westbound Jefferson remained restricted to one lane, as the right lane was closed near the crime scene (Check for updates). Any information on any suspicous activity over the past 36 hours is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jeremy Scott Worked on This Story