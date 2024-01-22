Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Joliet Township Homicide At Pheasant Run Apartments

On Sunday, January 21st at approximately 4:27 p.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pheasant Run Apartments located off of Pheasant Run Road in Unincorporated Joliet Township regarding a shooting. While deputies were responding to the scene, they were advised that there was an unknown person on the ground bleeding from the head from an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon deputies arriving on scene, they began to perform life saving measures on the unknown individual and began securing the crime scene. Members from the East Joliet Fire Department arrived on scene and took over life saving measures and transported the unknown individual to a local nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and detectives were summoned to the scene to begin to conduct the investigation into the death of this individual. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Detective Anselmo Vallejo with the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574, at extension 4925 or go to the Will County Sheriff’s Office website at www.willcosheriff.org and click “Submit A Crime Tip”. This is a very active crime scene and investigation. Further details will be provided when appropriate.