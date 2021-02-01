Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Weekend Shooting
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a weekend shooting in Joliet Township. It was on Saturday afternoon at 3:52 pm that deputies were called to 3rd Avenue and Anderson Avenue in Joliet Township regarding reports of shots fired. Upon deputies arriving to the area, a male subject was located outside laying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his torso.
Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office rendered aid to the 21-year-old male who was transported to a local area hospital by East Joliet Fire personnel. The victim required surgery and is currently in stable condition. Witnesses indicated that they heard two shots and observed two black males flee from the area after the victim was struck by gunfire. It appears that the victim in this case was specifically targeted by the suspects.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in attempting to identify the offender in this incident. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, or was a witness to the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 815-727-8574.