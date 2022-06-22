Will County Sheriff’s Office: Joliet Man Traveling With Open Alcohol Causes Fatal Crash In Homer Glen

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a tragic three-vehicle accident last evening, June 21, around 5:30pm. The accident occurred on 143rd Street, just west of Hillcrest Road in Homer Glen. Northwest Homer Fire, Homer Fire, and Lemont Fire personnel were on scene to assist the seven people who were involved in the accident and were suffering from multiple injuries.
Throughout the evening, Sheriff’s Traffic Investigators reconstructed the accident. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of a Nissan SUV, Chris Haramija, age 37, of Joliet, was traveling westbound when he went into oncoming traffic. The Nissan struck a Lincoln SUV, driven by a 55-year-old male who refused medical treatment at the scene. The Nissan then struck a Hyundai head on causing the engine compartment to catch fire and engulf into flames. The Hyundai was driven by a 49-year-old female who suffered extensive injuries. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Medical staff advised that she would be transferred to a Chicago hospital for further treatment. She was traveling with a front seat passenger, a 77-year-old male, who was transported to Silver Cross and succumbed to his injuries. A second passenger, riding in the back seat, also succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was 73 years old. The three were family members and were from Orland Park.
Haramija was transported to an area hospital with multiple injuries. He was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and transportation of open alcohol. His front seat passenger, a male, age 41, suffered extensive injuries and was listed in critical condition. The rear seat passenger, a male, age 33, was transported to an area hospital with multiple injuries. Medical staff advised he was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
This incident remains an open investigation.
The Will County Coroner has not released the names of the victims.