Will County Sheriff’s Office Offers Residents Proper Medication Disposal

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is ready to receive those unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications that residents no longer want or need. Sponsored by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, the new MedReturn Drug Collection Unit was installed last week in the lobby of the Will County Sheriff’s Public Safety Complex, located at 16911 W. Laraway Road in Joliet. This program is an effort to provide residents with a convenient way to dispose of medications safely and non-hazardous. Several studies in the United States have found that many pharmaceuticals survive through our water treatment facilities and remain in our drinking water. Flushing or throwing medications in the garbage is no longer advised and strongly discouraged.