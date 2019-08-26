Will County Sheriff’s Office Partnering With Illinois State and Local Law Enforcement Drive Sober Campaign
DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER! As we gear up to mark the end of summer with Labor Day celebrations throughout the state, the Will County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Illinois State and local law enforcement agencies in an effort to stop drunk, unbuckled, and distracted drivers.
“Our goal is to help ensure that our community’s residents and visitors make it home safely after the party ends,” said Traffic Sergeant Kyle Lakomiak. “We will be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads. If you will be celebrating, we urge you to plan for a sober ride home. It could be a matter of life and death.”
The traffic safety campaign began, August 16th, and will run through the holiday weekend on September 3rd. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The crackdown runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has “Life or Death” consequences. For more information, please visit: www.lifeordeathillinois.com