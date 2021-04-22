Will County Sheriff’s Office Releases Free Mobile App For The Public
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is pleased to announce the release of the Will County Sheriff’s Office mobile phone app. The app is now available as a free download from your iPhone and Android app stores.
The Sheriff’s Office app brings all citizens a more complete and informative way to find whatever your needs may be regarding the Sheriff’s Office and the Adult Detention Facility. The app gives availability to receive emergency alerts, notifications, press releases and several other resources to enhance public safety matters.
One of the features that can be found on the Sheriff’s Office app include “Submit a Tip”, where users can easily submit crime tips directly to the Sheriff’s Office. App users can remain anonymous.
Some other features include “Active Warrants” and “Sex Offenders”. In the “Active Warrants” section, you can simply search by name to see if you have an active warrant or someone you know has an active warrant. The “Sex Offender” section has an interactive map and allows users to search and locate sex offenders whether they are living in your neighborhood or anywhere else in the United States.
Users of the app will also have the ability to find a complete guide of information in the “Adult Detention Facility” section. Simply click on the tabs that include ‘inmate search’, ‘victim notification’, ‘bail payments’, ‘commissary info’, ‘visitation info’, and more.
Other specific features include Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, traffic complaints, extra patrols, house watch requests, career opportunities, and links to share and read the Sheriffs Office’s social media posts.
The Sheriff’s Office was also happy to team up with our app to include the Will County Courthouse and Circuit Clerks Office to fulfil citizens’ needs regarding these branches of government. Features include orders of protection info, court information, court case lookup, and you can even make payments pertaining to traffic citations, criminal, civil, ordinance and child support cases.
Sheriff Mike Kelley stated, “As Sheriff of Will County, my commitment to all residents is finding ways to communicate effectively with our citizens and to improve public safety. Not only does this app check both of those boxes, it also provides a one-stop-shop for all things related to the Sheriff’s Office”.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC.
GET THE APP TODAY! Search Will County Sheriff’s Office IL to download the app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available FREE of charge from the iOS and Google Play app stores.
Will County Sheriff’s press release