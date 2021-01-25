Will County Sheriff’s Office Reopens Facilities To Public
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is announcing the reopening and return to the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Complex, 16911 W. Laraway Road in Joliet, and the Adult Detention Facility, 95 S. Chicago Street in Joliet, beginning Monday, January 25, 2021 at 8:00am. All Covid related precautions will be enforced. Masks are mandatory in order to enter the building and social distancing is required.
In order to minimize visitors to the Public Safety Complex, we ask the public to continue some of the procedures that are in place:
1) If you are a victim of a minor crime or a victim of identity theft, and are in need of a police report, we encourage you to visit the Sheriff’s website at www.willcosheriff.org. On the website, you will see a list of Online Forms. Please fill out and submit the form that pertains to your needs such as, Online Police Report, FOIA request, or Contact the Sheriff’s Office.
2) If you need to speak to a deputy for a non-emergency situation, please call 815-727-8575. If necessary, a deputy will be dispatched to your location.
Regarding the Video Visitation Building located at 20 S. Chicago Street in Joliet – we will begin taking visitation appointments by phone only on Monday and Tuesday. The Visitation Building will be closed on these days. Scheduled appointments will begin on Wednesday, January 27th. To set up an appointment call 815-774-7950. Masks are mandatory in order to enter the building and social distancing is required.
Will County Sheriff’s press release