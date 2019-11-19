Will County Sheriff’s Office Seizes 190 Pounds of Cannabis
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is announced an arrests that led to the seizure of 190 pounds of cannabis. It was on November 18th at 8:30 am that Will County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting a patrol on Interstate 80 when they observed a recreational vehicle traveling with the windshield wipers opp orating without headlights which is a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted at I-80 and Briggs Street in Joliet. Deputies spoke to the driver, Michael Glenn Silliman, age 64, of Huntington Beach, California. While speaking with Silliman probable cause to search the vehicle was determined and performed. Found inside the 1997 BMI 110 Recreational Vehicle was 190 pounds of cannabis, 6.1 grams of methamphetamine and 1 THC vape pen. Silliman was transported to the Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and was charged with Cannabis Trafficking; Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis over 5000 grams; Possession of Cannabis over 5000 grams; Possession of Methamphetamine under 15 grams; and Possession of Drug Equipment. He is being held at the Adult Detention Facility. The seized cannabis holds a street value of about $600,000.