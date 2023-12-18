Will County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Latest K9 Unit

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley and Will County K9 Unit would like to congratulate Deputy Dan Budde and welcome his partner and newest member “Shep” to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Both Shep and his handler, Deputy Budde, recently completed six weeks of police K9 training at the Landheim Dog Training Center in Dyer, Indiana. Shep is trained and certified through the American Police Canine Association in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches, and obedience.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit now has five multiple purpose canines, one explosive detection canine, one bloodhound, and one therapy/comfort dog. The Will County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the staff at the Landheim Dog Training Center for their dedication and commitment in providing exceptional police K9 training for Shep and his handler.