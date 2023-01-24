Will County Sheriff’s Seeking Public’s Help In Finding Missing Woman From Frankfort Square

Photo courtesy, Will County Sheriff's Office

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.

There is currently a high police presence in the area as Sheriff’s deputies continue their search for Ms. Randall. Bloodhounds and drones have been activated in hopes of finding her and bringing her home safely.

Please be aware of this situation. If you see this woman or have any information regarding her whereabouts please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574.

Will County Sheriff’s Press Release