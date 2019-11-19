Will County Sheriff’s Squad Car Struck by Bullet
File photo/Will County Sheriff vehicle
A Will County Sheriff’s squad car was shot at and hit by gunfire on Sunday morning. It was around 5:00 am on Sunday that Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a possible shooting in the area of Pontiac Street and Copperfield Avenue. During the course of their investigation the deputies heard an undetermined amount of gunshots. They immediately began moving toward the shots when they saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the area. Deputies did notice that a squad car parked on the street had been struck by one of the gunshots. No deputies or civilians were injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.