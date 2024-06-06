Will County State’s Attorney Announces Conviction Of Plainfield Man

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that convicted felon Lamond Ballard, 52, of Plainfield, was found guilty Tuesday of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (a Class X felony) following a jury trial before Circuit Judge John Connor.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for August 9. On October 30, 2015, the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at a residence on Partridge Drive in Plainfield. Defendant Ballard was located inside the residence at the time. Investigators located a door to a hidden room after removing a decoration off of a wall.

Inside the hidden room law enforcement located approximately 2 kilograms of heroin. The street value for 2 kilograms of heroin in 2015 was $200,000. Also, inside the hidden room was a large safe containing approximately $138,000 of cash. Investigators also found a 9mm handgun with a magazine containing 15 live rounds in the master bedroom closet. Multiple scales, packaging materials and a smaller safe that appeared to look like a book was also found at the residence.

The Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver count carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a maximum sentence of 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Ballard must serve 75% of the sentence imposed.

Glasgow commended Assistant State’s Attorneys Mark Shlifka, Kaitlyn Leone, and Donna Webdell, Legal Secretary Anita Barboro, Detective Chris Marshall with the Plainfield Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Plainfield and Aurora Police Departments for the commitment and hard work in this matter.