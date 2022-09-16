Will County State’s Attorney Files Complaint Against Governor Over SAFE-T Act

(AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File)

On Friday morning, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow filed a lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court to list the numerous constitutional violations that will be brought on by the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today or SAFE-T Act. The act, which the State General Assembly passed in 2021 made several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail. Glasgow has repeatedly spoken against the law, saying that the changes will lead to an increase in crime and will tie the hands of law enforcement and prosecutors from holding those who break the law accountable.

In a statement to the media Glasgow said,

“It is my sworn duty as Will County’s State’s Attorney to protect the people of Will County and the State of Illinois. To put it in plain and simple terms, this is not about politics; it is about public safety,” Glasgow said. “Sadly, I have received veiled threats over my opposition to this legislation, but I must put the safety of my constituents first. “I fully support reforming our bail system and enacting criminal justice legislation that passes constitutional muster. New Jersey’s criminal justice reform legislation and how it came about offers an example of the right way to do it through a constitutional referendum and legislation that has been thoroughly vetted and appropriately tailored. “They passed a referendum in 2014 and then worked in a bipartisan fashion on the enabling legislation. Over the last five years, New Jersey has reduced its jail population by 44 percent with virtually no increase in crime. The New Jersey law respects the role played by law enforcement, the prosecutors, and the judiciary in protecting their communities from violent offenders. I stand ready to work with lawmakers to accomplish this in the State of Illinois.

The complaint is brought against Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Emanual Christopher Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.