Will County State’s Attorney’s Office to Host Child Sex Trafficking Summit

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that they will be hosting a Child Sex Trafficking Summit this September. This summit will allow local leaders to discuss the steps being taken to protect children in the community. The summit will take place on September 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. The summit is being conducted in conjunction with the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center and the National Criminal Justice Training Center. The summit is free. However, participants must register online in advance at willcountycac.org.