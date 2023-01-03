Will County String Light Recycling Now Available

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant recycles holiday lights at the county’s drop-off bin in the Will County Office Building. Will County is offering three special recycling locations throughout January.

Will County is getting the word out and reminding residents of the string light recycling program. There will be three drop-off locations in Joliet until January 31st.

“With Holiday decorations being packed away, this is a great opportunity for people looking to retire their string lights,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “Lights can spend decades in our local landfills. That’s why we provide multiple recycling options for residents throughout the county.”

The three special drop-off locations, managed by the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division, are located inside the main entrances of the following county buildings in Joliet:

Will County Office Building, 302 N Chicago Street

Will County Land Use Department, 58 E. Clinton St.

Will County Sunny Hill Nursing Home, 401 Doris Ave.

Drop-offs can only occur during regular business hours (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM), Monday through Friday. Only string lights will be accepted at the drop-off locations.

Residents can recycle lights at eight year-round electronics collection sites around the county. The drop-off sites are located in Bolingbrook, Peotone, Channahon, Frankfort, New Lenox, Wilmington, and Manhattan.

More information on year-round electronics collection sites can be found at www.willcountygreen.com.