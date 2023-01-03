Will County String Light Recycling Now Available
Will County is getting the word out and reminding residents of the string light recycling program. There will be three drop-off locations in Joliet until January 31st.
“With Holiday decorations being packed away, this is a great opportunity for people looking to retire their string lights,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “Lights can spend decades in our local landfills. That’s why we provide multiple recycling options for residents throughout the county.”
The three special drop-off locations, managed by the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division, are located inside the main entrances of the following county buildings in Joliet:
- Will County Office Building, 302 N Chicago Street
- Will County Land Use Department, 58 E. Clinton St.
- Will County Sunny Hill Nursing Home, 401 Doris Ave.
Drop-offs can only occur during regular business hours (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM), Monday through Friday. Only string lights will be accepted at the drop-off locations.
Residents can recycle lights at eight year-round electronics collection sites around the county. The drop-off sites are located in Bolingbrook, Peotone, Channahon, Frankfort, New Lenox, Wilmington, and Manhattan.
More information on year-round electronics collection sites can be found at www.willcountygreen.com.