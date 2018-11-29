Will County Students Take All Four Top Spots in Illinois Tollway Contest

The Illinois Tollway today announced that Courtney Kurtz, a junior at Lincoln-Way West High School in New Lenox, is the grand prize winner of the 2019 Illinois Tollway Map Cover Art Contest celebrating the importance of diversity and inclusion. The annual contest is sponsored by the Illinois Tollway, Blick Art Materials and MB Real Estate Services Inc. Students selected as runners-up in the contest include:

First runner-up – Caden Elliott, Bolingbrook High School

Second runner-up – Kathleen Lucchesi, Bolingbrook High School

Third runner-up – Angela Farkic, Lincoln-Way East High School

More than 30,000 votes by members of the general public were cast online to identify the four finalists, and the overall winner and runners-up were determined by a panel of judges including the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors and representatives from MBRE. The 2019 Tollway Map Cover Art Contest theme encouraged students to recognize the Illinois Tollway’s commitment to diversity. The Illinois Tollway is a driving force for increasing economic opportunities in the diverse communities the agency serves in 12 counties throughout Northern Illinois. The Tollway has continued to strengthen its investments in diversity and has made it a priority to create greater opportunities for small, diverse and veteran-owned firms, as well as a diverse workforce. Students from schools throughout the Tollway system were invited to participate in the art contest, with 36 entries submitted and 10 semi-finalists selected for public voting. The artwork of the 10 semi-finalists, including the winning entries, is currently on display on the Illinois Tollway�s website illinoistollway.com and at five Illinois Tollway oases.