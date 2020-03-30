Will County Suffers Two More Deaths Due to Covid-19
COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday that their are 461 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at total of 5,057 cases in 52 counties. The IDPH also announced seven more deaths including the death of an incarcerated man from Stateville Correctional Center
- Cook County: male 50s, male 60s, female 60s, female 70s
- DuPage County: male 60s
- Kendal County: female 60s
- Will County: male 50s, male 60s
That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 72 deaths. Will County currently has 224 positive coronavirus cases with six deaths.
Additionally, 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated.
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.