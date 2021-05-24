Will County textile collection nets more than 13,000 pounds
Staff from Helping Hands load up items dropped off during this year’s textile collections event. (Photo courtesy of Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s office)
More than 13,000 pounds of textiles were kept out of Prairie View Landfill because of an annual collection event held at the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St.
Marta Keane, Recycling Specialist with Resource Recovery and Energy Division of the Will County Land Use Department, said 13,286 pounds were collected.
“In order to meet safety measures for COVID, our 2020 event was held in the county parking lot each day and residents were so pleased, that we ran the event again this year in the same fashion,” said Keane. “We didn’t expect the same volume of material – five truckloads in 2020 — since many people were home cleaning in the spring of 2020, but we were very pleased with the two full truckloads we collected this year.
The event was held the first week in May. Helping Hands, a local thrift store supplier and a global reuse and recycling organization, was there throughout the event collecting the textiles, shoes and small useable household items.
For additional information about RRE programs, go to willcountygreen.com.