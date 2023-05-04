Will County to Hold Annual Textiles and Small Home Goods Collections May 8-12

Will County will hold its annual week-long textile and small home goods collection May 8-12 at the County Office Building, 302 North Chicago St. Items will be accepted in the building parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily, with extended drop-off hours from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

A wide range of items will be collected for reuse and recycling during the week, including coats, shirts, pants, neckties, hats, sneakers, towels, bedding, boots, and shoes. Items with mold, mud or other dirt will not be accepted.

“This is a perfect ‘Spring Cleaning’ opportunity for all Will County residents,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “This popular event provides a responsible option for disposing of your clothes and home items. Donated items will be repurposed, reused or recycled, instead of being sent to our landfill.”

The collection event is hosted by the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division. The event is free and open to all County residents.

The County is partnering with Helping Hands, which distributes usable textiles, second-hand clothing and small goods to thrift stores. Their efforts keep millions of pounds from being sent to landfills.

WJOL’s Scott Slocum will host his morning show live from outside the County Office Building from 5:30 to 9 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Slocum will interview staff from the RRE Division to discuss best practices for residents related to recycling, reuse, conservation, and clean energy.

For additional information, including a list of accepted items, visit www.willcountygreen.com.