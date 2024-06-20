Will County To Hold Healthy Lifestyle Event

A “Healthy Lifestyle Event” will be hosted in Joliet to provide produce, vegetables, and healthcare resources on Friday, June 21 at All Nation Church of God, 507 Water Street.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the Will County Health Department & Community Health Center, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, and the Housing Authority of Joliet to host this event.

Attendees will be provided with free produce and vegetables, while supplies last. In addition to receiving fresh food, attendees can also learn important information about healthy living from participating partners on location. The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Care Van will be providing free healthcare services. The Will County Health Department will also be showcasing local resources and providing services.

“Anyone in need of nutritious food or healthcare resources is invited to attend this event,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “Thank you to all our partners for coming together to make this pop-up event available for our residents.”

For more information, please call (815) 740-4678.