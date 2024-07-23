Will County to Host Public Information Meeting on Mills Road-Cherry Hill Road Study

The Will County Division of Transportation is working to identify improvements to Mills Road-Cherry Hill Road Corridor. An open house meeting will be held on options from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 the Nowell Park Recreation Center in Joliet./Provided photo

The Will County Division of Transportation (DOT) will hold a Public Information Meeting to share improvement options and hear public input for the Mills Road-Cherry Hill Road Phase I Study. The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Rooms C and D at the Nowell Park Recreation Center, 199 Mills Road, Joliet, IL 60433.

Will County DOT is currently in Phase 1 of an ongoing study to identify improvements to the corridor, which consists of Mills Road from US Route 52 to Cherry Hill Road and Cherry Hill Road from Mills Road to U.S. Route 30. This corridor serves as a local gateway that connects many suburban, rural, and industrial properties.

“Residents and business owners are invited to attend this open house and share their thoughts on the future of the Mills Road and Cherry Hill Corridor,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “The Will County Division of Transportation has been working hard to incorporate public feedback from the first public meeting to create improvement options for this roadway.”

The study has developed alternatives to improve safety and mobility, reconstruct pavement, improve drainage, and enhance bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

The meeting will be an informal, open-house format, with project displays and other information available for viewing. Project team members will also be available to explain the project, answer questions, and record comments.

Residents unable to attend the meeting can provide comments by email at [email protected], online at www.millscherryhillstudy.com, or by mailing Will County DOT at 16841 W. Laraway Road, Joliet, IL 60433. The deadline to receive public comments to be part of the official meeting record is August 13, 2024.

More information, including project materials, can be found at www.millscherryhillstudy.com.