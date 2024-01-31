Will County to Host Two Virtual Open Houses on Long Range Transportation Plan

The Will County Division of Transportation (WCDOT) will host two virtual open houses to gather feedback on the future of transportation priorities in Will County. The feedback will be incorporated in the ongoing “Our Way Forward 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan,” which will guide the next 25 years of county-wide infrastructure projects.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on transportation issues in Will County and our communities,” said County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “The feedback gathered from both the workshops and the survey are a vital part of our long-term infrastructure planning.”

The virtual open houses will be held online on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 6-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 12-1 p.m. Registration is required. The content presented will be the same at each session, so participants only need to attend one of the sessions.

Each virtual open house session will consist of a short presentation by the project team of the current status of Will County’s transportation network and the challenges this plan hopes to address. Attendees will have the opportunity to join breakout groups on the topics of walking, biking, public transit, roadway networks, current conditions, freight movement, and economic development.

The “Our Way Forward 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan” will assess all modes of transportation, including walking, biking, driving transit, and freight. Once completed, the plan will be used to identify transportation investments that align with the public’s goals for the county, such as improved safety and quality of life, reduced congestion, and enhanced economic development.

Those interested in sharing their thoughts can visit www.OurWayWill.co to register for one of the upcoming virtual open houses and to take a brief survey about transportation in Will County. There will also be an opportunity for residents who miss the workshops to share feedback on the website.