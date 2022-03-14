Will County to Spotlight Employment Opportunities at Career Fair

Event offers opportunity for residents to learn about working for the county
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and the Workforce Services Division of Will County will be hosting a Will County Career Fair to highlight open positions with various county departments. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Thursday, March 24 at the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet.
“There are many great career opportunities within county government,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “Will County offers strong benefits and opportunities for professional advancement. I encourage anyone who is seeking employment to attend this fair.”
Representatives from various county offices will be on site to answer questions, accept applications, and have preliminary interviews. Will County offices participating will include the Health Department, Land Use Department, the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Circuit Clerk, the Veteran’s Assistance Commission, Sunny Hill Nursing Home, the Clerk’s office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the Laraway Communications Center.
“We are proud to partner with these county departments and help them find the best candidates for their open positions,” said Michelle Stiff, Director of the Workforce Services Division of Will County. “The staff of Workforce Services is committed to providing assistance to any resident in Will County who is looking for employment or would like to improve their future opportunities.”
Current positions available include natural resource management seasonal crew, patient registration clerk, court services clerk, master’s level social work interns, CNAs, LPNs, and secretarial and information technology positions. In addition to current careers within county government, the Workforce Services Division of Will County is also able to assist residents with a variety of skills training and connections with employers across the region.
Those interested in attending can register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SPMB3GC.
