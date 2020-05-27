Will County Traffic Court Headed to the Rialto
Chief Judge of the Will County Court Richard Schoenstedt announced on Wednesday that the Rialto Square Theatre will be the new temporary home for Will County Traffic Court. The Chief Judge announced that the current traffic court did not have sufficient space to conduct court while maintaining social distancing recommendations. As such, the Chief Judge investigated available spaces outside of the current courthouse as potential venues for traffic court.
The Chief Judge reached out to representatives of the Rialto Square Theatre to see if that venue would be suitable and available for use. court and facility staff reviewed the atrium and rotunda space of the theatre and determined that this space would be suitable for traffic court. As such, on May 27, 2020, Chief Judge Richard C. Schoenstedt issued Administrative Order 2020-22. This Order authorizes the use of the atrium and rotunda of the Rialto Square Theatre, as the Traffic Court courtroom effective June 8, 2020 until further Order of the Court. This Court will handle traffic cases from Joliet, Channahon, Crest Hill, Elwood, Lockport, Manhattan, Rockdale and Shorewood. Instead of sending individual notices to litigants, the Circuit Court and the Circuit Clerk will be using signage to direct individuals with traffic cases assigned to the Will County Courthouse one block north on Chicago Street to the Rialto.