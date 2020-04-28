Will County Treasurer Announces New Deadlines & Procedures For Paying Property Taxes
Will County Buidling
Will County real estate tax bills will be sent out on May 1st and the Will County treasurer is urging the 5-thousand residents who like to pay in person to try another way of paying their taxes.
Tim Brophy says in order to keep Will County residents safe during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis he’s hoping people mail their payments in the envelope included with your tax bill or you can pay online at willcountytreasurer.com or at your person bank. You can even drop your payment in one of the two drop boxes at the county building in the parking lot or the building’s lobby.
Brophy reminds property owners that he doesn’t have the authority to waive late fees or change your tax bill date. The Will County Board has some authority to waive the penalties and interest to those who don’t make the payment on time. But eventually the taxes have to be paid. Brophy says, “It is important to maintain the county’s tax cycle to ensure revenues are available to continue critical services for our residents.”
Real estate tax bills will be mailed beginning on May 1st and due June 3.