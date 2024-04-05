Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Investigating Death In Elwood

An investigation underway in Elwood after an elderly man was found dead in the BNSF rail year.

On Thursday, April 4th at 7:13 p.m., Elwood fire paramedics and Elwood police were dispatched to the BNSF rail yard on a report of a subject laying on the ground near a silver sedan. Emergency responders were directed to a gravel access road located ½ mile west of Elwood International Port Road and Mississippi Avenue along the north perimeter of the rail yard. Police and paramedics found a deceased 72 year old male victim who suffered a laceration to the throat.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was activated and responded to the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Elwood Commander Marc Reid 815-693-5705 or Task Force Commander Dirk Obermayer 815-641-5043.