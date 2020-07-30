Will & Kankakee Counties Second Worst In The State For COVID Positivity Rates
Coronavirus Illinois
Every region in Illinois has seen between 6 and 9 days of positive coronavirus cases rising. And the South Suburban Region of Will and Kankakee Counties are worse than Chicago’s positivity rate. The South Suburban Region has seen 7 days of positive rates rising with a 6.2% positivity rate. The second highest rate in Illinois. The Metro East Region has seen 6 days of positivity increases with 7.6% positivity rate. In Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports 5 days of positive COVID increases with a positivity rate of 4.7%. All data is current through to July 26th.
Under Governor Pritzker’s new mitigation plan, more restrictions may go back in place if hospital capacity becomes an issue or the positivity rate for a certain region gets to eight- percent or more for three days in a row.