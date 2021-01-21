      Breaking News
Will, Kankakee Counties Set To Resume Limited Indoor Dining

Jan 21, 2021 @ 1:05pm
Will and Kankakee counties are set to become the first in the Chicago area to see limited indoor dining resume under Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 reopening plan. State health officials say the two-county region is meeting the requirements to allow indoor dining at 25-percent capacity or 25 people beginning today. Indoor seating would be limited to groups of four. Both counties will also see capacity limits on retail stores raised to 50-percent and indoor group fitness classes will be allowed to resume.

