William Post, Who Played Key Role In Developing Pop-Tarts, Dies At 96

February 14, 2024 11:46AM CST
FILE - William Post, of Glen Lake, Mich., poses with a Pop-Tart on March 16, 2003. Post, who played an important role in the development of the Pop-Tarts toaster pastry, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, according to a family obituary. He was 96. (AP Photo/Jim Bovin, File)

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — William Post, a Michigan man who played an important role in the development of Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96.

Post died Saturday, according to a family obituary that provided no details about how he died.

According to the family, Post retired at age 56 as a senior vice president with the Keebler Company and settled in Glen Arbor, Michigan.

Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Co., said in a statement Wednesday that Post “played an important role in co-creating the iconic Pop-Tarts brand.”

Pop-Tarts debuted in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, before the toaster pastry was released nationwide the following year, Kellanova’s website states.

